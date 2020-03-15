Donald Glover surprise releases new album via live stream

Donald Glover has surprised fans by releasing a new album overnight via a live stream.

The seemingly untitled record was released quietly this morning (March 15) via new website donaldgloverpresents.com.

The website and album was first pointed out by a Twitter user, and verified after members of Glover’s management team retweeted it.

Advertisement

The new album contains 12 tracks, and includes previously released single ‘Feels Like Summer’, which was shared under his Childish Gambino moniker in 2018.

Also featured is ‘Warlords’, a track debuted at Gambino’s Coachella show last year, and 2019 single ‘Algorhythm’ which he shared via an augmented reality app.

It doesn’t look like the new album is a Gambino release though – Glover announced plans to retire the project in 2017, and his last scheduled tour dates finishes last year – and some fans are speculating that a box at the bottom of the new website, which allows you to input text of your choice, is asking fans to choose a name for the album.

The new album comes complete with a four-part illustration depicting the world in flames. See it below.

the new donald glover do be hitting different during a global pandemic doe pic.twitter.com/ZKldasargZ — adam (aka fizz) (@fizzetry) March 15, 2020

Advertisement

Fans have been reacting on social media to the surprise new album, with some also suggesting that the source code of the new website implies that music videos for songs from the album are likely to be on the way.

Donald Glover’s website is currently playing new music from his upcoming album on loop. Two songs appear to feature 21 Savage and Ariana Grande, and the site’s source code implies music videos are on the way. 👀 Listen here: https://t.co/iY1HRCia5V pic.twitter.com/JibugOIW1l — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) March 15, 2020

the one time I’m awake in the middle of the night and my fave artist of all time donald glover / childish gambino releases an album. I mean is this not fate or what 🥺 pic.twitter.com/h45MmJIg6N — rizelle ♌︎ (@itsrizelleee) March 15, 2020

What do you mean Donald Glover just dropped an album in the midst of a pandemic, finally some GOOD FUCKING NEWS 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0RWhoz6kRo — Jas🤠 (@Jazaroo1) March 15, 2020

This new @donaldglover album is everything I needed. Digesting this is going to be a beautiful process — Jay Birch (@ItsBirchum) March 15, 2020

Fans have also shared clips of the 21 Savage and Ariana Grande collaborations from the album – listen to them below.

Donald Glover x Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/EmdS50NXfk — Carlos D. Martinez (@carloco0220) March 15, 2020

See a partial and unconfirmed tracklisting for the new album below (via HipHopNMore).

Vibrate (feat. 21 Savage)

Beautiful

Warlords

Why Go To The Party?

Feels Like Summer

The Violence

Under the Sun

We Are We Are We Are

Algorythm