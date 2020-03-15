Donald Glover surprise releases new album via live stream

News Music News

The 12-track album appears to feature SZA, Ariana Grande and 21 Savage

Will Richards
Donald Glover has surprise released a new album. Credit: Getty Images

Donald Glover has surprised fans by releasing a new album overnight via a live stream.

The seemingly untitled record was released quietly this morning (March 15) via new website donaldgloverpresents.com.

The website and album was first pointed out by a Twitter user, and verified after members of Glover’s management team retweeted it.

The new album contains 12 tracks, and includes previously released single ‘Feels Like Summer’, which was shared under his Childish Gambino moniker in 2018.

Also featured is ‘Warlords’, a track debuted at Gambino’s Coachella show last year, and 2019 single ‘Algorhythm’ which he shared via an augmented reality app.

It doesn’t look like the new album is a Gambino release though – Glover announced plans to retire the project in 2017, and his last scheduled tour dates finishes last year – and some fans are speculating that a box at the bottom of the new website, which allows you to input text of your choice, is asking fans to choose a name for the album.

The new album comes complete with a four-part illustration depicting the world in flames. See it below.

Fans have been reacting on social media to the surprise new album, with some also suggesting that the source code of the new website implies that music videos for songs from the album are likely to be on the way.

Fans have also shared clips of the 21 Savage and Ariana Grande collaborations from the album – listen to them below.

See a partial and unconfirmed tracklisting for the new album below (via HipHopNMore).

Vibrate (feat. 21 Savage)
Beautiful
Warlords
Why Go To The Party?
Feels Like Summer
The Violence
Under the Sun
We Are We Are We Are
Algorythm

 

