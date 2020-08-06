Donald Trump denies helping to secure Kanye West’s name on ballot in US states

Donald Trump has denied any involvement in helping to add Kanye West‘s name to the presidential ballot in several key states ahead of November’s presidential election.

Reports from US media have claimed that GOP operatives are helping to secure West’s place on the ballot in a number of states, which could potentially take votes away from the presumptive Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

“I like him. He’s always been very nice to me,” Trump said of West at a White House press conference on Wednesday evening (August 5).

“I like Kanye very much, but no, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We’ll have to see what happens. We’ll see if he gets on the ballot. But I’m not involved.”

The New York Times has reported that Lane Ruhlan – a lawyer with connections to Trump’s re-election campaign – had allegedly delivered the signatures required so West could appear on ballot papers.

Rachel George, a longtime Republican operative based in Colorado, is also said to be aiding the West campaign in the state.

In an email to another GOP operative, which was obtained by Vice, she wrote: “I have the most random favour to ask of you ever… would you help me get Kanye West on the ballot in Colorado? No, I am not joking, and I realise this is hilarious.”

Ahead of confirming his plans for a 2020 Presidential run, West was a vocal supporter of Trump.

The rapper memorably visited Trump at the White House in October 2018 and had a meeting with him in Trump Tower after he won the election in 2016.