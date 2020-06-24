Donny Benét announces Australian shows for October

Post-disco singer/songwriter Donny Benét has announced a handful of East Coast tour dates for October.

He will commence his string of shows with an engagement at The Zoo in Brisbane on October 4. From there, he will perform at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory and Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on October 10 and 24 respectively.

Benét – real name Ben Waples -released his fifth studio album, ‘Mr Experience’, in May. He was planning to play shows along the East Coast in support of the album during June, however, these shows were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

NME gave ‘Mr Experience’ a three-star review, commenting that “‘Mr. Experience’ takes the past and twists it into something modern yet classic.”

“A party for one, ‘Mr. Experience’ makes a weird sort of sense right now,” the review read.

NME Australia also named the record one of its 15 best Australian albums of the year so far.

NME spoke with Benét on the eve of the album’s release. Despite its retro sound, Benét maintained that he didn’t set out to make an ‘80s copycat record.

“I’m an accomplished musician… I can come up with a shitty ’80s track in two seconds,” he said.

“I’m not [interested] in making a carbon-copy, kind of pastiche version of ’80s music.”

Waples also spoke about his upbringing and about walking the line between humour and sincerity with his Donny Benét alter-ego.

“I think it’s difficult to use humour in a clever way. I’m a very cynical person, so I’m not interested in writing a slapstick song,” he said.

“I’ve got to then really confuse people by making sure that the music’s really good.”

Donny Benét ‘Mr Experience’ tour dates:

OCTOBER

Sunday 4 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 10 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 24 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel