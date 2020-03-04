Donny Benét announces Australian tour and new album

Donny Benét announced today that he will tour Australia in June, following the release of his new album. Benét revealed today (March 4) that ‘Mr Experience’, his fifth album, is hitting shelves on May 22. It is available for pre-order and can be pre-saved on streaming services now.

Benét made the announcement in a quirky YouTube video. “I’m very pleased to announce that I’ll be releasing my new album, ‘Mr Experience’, on May 22,” Benét said in the video.

“We’ll be bringing the live experience to your city in 2020.”

Benét will play three shows on the east coast of Australia as part of the album tour, kicking off with a show at The Zoo in Brisbane on June 12.

From there, Benét is due to play shows in Sydney at the Oxford Art Factory and at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel. There is no word yet on whether Donny Benét will perform in other Australian cities during 2020.

Benét’s Australian shows come after a string of dates in Europe and the UK throughout May.

Donny Benét’s ‘Mr Experience’ Australian Tour Dates:

Brisbane, The Zoo (June 12)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (13)

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (19)