Donny Benét releases new single ‘Mr Experience’

Donny Benét has today (April 30) released his new single ‘Mr Experience’, the title track from his forthcoming new album. Listen to it below.

The single is the third cut we’ve heard from Benét’s fifth album, set to drop May 22. It follows the release of ‘Second Dinner’ and ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ earlier this year.

Of the new song, Benét says that the idea for the new song came to him as a suggestion.

“I get suggestions all the time and they never stick – this one did!” he said in a press statement.

“I like the intro on this one – it’s kind of like a mid 80’s Japanese game show introduction that goes into a little Chic vibe. It’s no secret that I’m a huge Bernard Edwards fan and I tried to play this bass line with as light a touch as possible.”

In addition to the new single, Benét has revealed his rescheduled 2020 tour dates. He was initially set to play three shows in support of the new album this June, but due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent restrictions of concerts and other mass gatherings, the shows have been pushed back to October.

It was also recently revealed that an older cut of Benét’s, 2017’s ‘Konichiwa’, inspired The Weeknd’s latest album ‘After Hours’. The R&B superstar included the track on his ‘HANDPICKED’ playlist, which featured 24 songs that inspired the album.

Check out the rescheduled dates below.

Donny Benét 2020 rescheduled tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Zoo (October 4)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney (October 10)

Corner Hotel, Melbourne (October 24)