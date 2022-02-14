Donny Benét returns with ‘Le Piano’ single and EP, announces Sydney and Melbourne shows

Donny Benét has returned with his first new music in almost two years: a scintillating instrumental piece titled ‘Le Piano’.

True to Benét’s typically smoky, intoxicating neo-disco style, the new track shimmers with blissful and atmospheric synths, wobbly basslines and infectious drum machine loops. Standing out is a groovy keyboard riff around the track’s two-minute mark, offering a wallop of emotive flair without the need for any lyrics.

The track arrives today (February 15) alongside a music video helmed by Alex Smith, showing Benét performing every instrument on ‘Le Piano’ amid a glitchy, kaleidoscopic background evocative of educational VHS tapes from the early ‘80s. Take a look at it below:

‘Le Piano’ comes as the lead single from Benét’s forthcoming EP of the same name, due for release on April 1 via Dot Dash / Remote Control. All four tracks on the record are instrumental pieces, composed and recorded entirely solo – with Benét working a purpose-built setup of vintage synths and drum machines – in his Sydney-based studio Donnyland.

On the release, he said: “I wanted to create a short EP of instrumentals reflective of the music that has helped me navigate touring life, and life at home for the past years. For me, I really enjoy the headspace that instrumental music can put you in.

“You can listen to it in any environment with any degree of commitment. It can be something you listen to on the train, plane, something to have on while you’re doing your chores, working from home, working out or just something to bop along to.

“As mentioned in past interviews I’m very taken by Japanese artists Hiroshi Yoshimura, Yoshio Suzuki and Ryuichi Sakamoto. Side B of the record is influenced by the effect that these artists have had on my musical approach. Side A is a tip of the hat my love of 12-inch funk/city pop/disco instrumentals.”

The new EP follows up on Benét’s fifth album, ‘Mr Experience’, which the artist released back in May of 2020. In a three-star review of that record, NME’s Ali Shutler said: “There’s a warmth to [the] album that rages with the way things are right now. As people turn to the comforting blanket of the music they grew up with to make a little sense of a world that simply doesn’t, ‘Mr Experience’ takes the past and twists it into something modern yet classic.”

Fans in Sydney and Melbourne will have a chance to see Benét debut tracks from ‘Le Piano’ live in April, with a pair of headline shows also announced today. He’ll take to the stage at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Saturday April 9, and at 170 Russell in Melbourne on Friday April 29. Tickets for the gigs are on sale now from the respective venue’s website.