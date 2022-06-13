Donny Benét, RVG, Caitlin Harnett and more to play the Lansdowne’s relaunch gig

The new team behind Sydney’s iconic Lansdowne Hotel have announced the line-up for ‘Rejuve(Nation)’ – a free gig being held to celebrate the venue’s imminent relaunching – including the likes of Donny Benét, RVG and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys.

The show will be held at the Lansdowne next Saturday (June 25). It’s set to run for a mammoth 12 hours, kicking off at 5pm and wrapping up at 5am on Sunday (June 26). Entry will be free – and punters will be treated to free beer and food – but those wishing to head along will need to RSVP. You can do that here.

Other acts set to perform include First Beige, Hayley Mary, the Full Flower Moon Band and Lady King. The event will also feature a set from a secret headliner, while DJ sets will come from the likes of Stereogamous, Baby Beef, Salarymen, Kat Stevens (not to be confused with the legendary Cat Stevens) and more. Have a look at the full lineup below:

The show comes just over a month after it was announced that the Lansdowne would be taken over by the same team behind the Oxford Art Factory (OAF).

In February, Mary’s Live – who had handled the Lansdowne’s live music operations since its 2017 reopening – announced they were ending their time managing the venue. At the time, they said the building’s landlords had decided to shutter the bandroom to make way for hostel accommodation, and it would cease hosting live music in April.

Despite the news, gigs continued to be announced for the Lansdowne, slated to take place well into the later months of 2022. The OAF team later confirmed that founder and CEO Mark Gerber had taken over the Lansdowne’s live music operations, with the building’s owners agreeing to set aside the plans that would see its closure as an entertainment venue.

“Music and art can never die,” Gerber said in a statement, noting that renovations – including upgrades to all amenities along with audio and visual equipment – were underway. “They make us stronger and live longer! Sydney doesn’t need to lose any more live music venues; it has suffered enough.”