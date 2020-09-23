Donny Benét shares live performance clip of ‘Moving Up’

Donny Benét has released a live rendition of his track ‘Moving Up’, taken from his recent studio album, ‘Mr Experience’.

The lo-fi clip premiered on YouTube this afternoon (September 23) and features the singer supported by a full band and backing vocalists. The clip was filmed at Sydney venue Mary’s Underground and directed by Alexander O. Smith.

Watch the video below:

‘Mr Experience’ was released in May and is Benét’s fifth studio offering. The album was given three stars from NME upon its release, saying it “takes the past and twists it into something modern yet classic”.

The album was also included in NME‘s 15 best Australian albums released so far back in July.

In an interview with NME around the album’s release, the artist explained how his post-disco sound was inspired by the legendary Lou Reed.

“[Not being the best singer] was part of the initial charm of [Donny Benét]. That’s what I like about Lou Reed: he’s definitely not a good singer, pitch-wise, but then there’s a quality about his voice and there’s the phrasing and there’s the delivery, the confidence,” he said.

Recently, Benét was forced to push back his east coast tour to March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, he will be performing two shows at Sydney’s Lansdowne in October.