Doolie releases new single ‘Only For A Night’

Gold Coast singer-songwriter Doolie has today (March 5) released her new single ‘Only For A Night’.

The song, produced by Sydney’s Moonbase, Doolie said in a press statement, is “written about the limited time you have to make a decision about someone when you connect on a night out”.

“The chorus was actually the first thing I wrote,” she said.

“Moonbase showed me the track and it just came out, like a full on word vom. Moonbase is such an amazing producer and also just a super fun and genuine guy.”

Moonbase echoed this sentiment, saying he felt like he “had to collaborate” with Doolie after hearing her voice on triple J Unearthed.

“She’s a creative powerhouse and super down-to-earth too, so ‘Only For A Night’ came together really effortlessly,” he said.

“The track hangs somewhere between the realms of energetic 2-step and soulful quietude – a perfect after-hours vibe.”

‘Only For A Night’ marks Doolie’s first release in 2020 after a string of releases last year – ‘Slow Crawl’, ‘Attention’ featuring China Roses and ‘2:20’ featuring Charlie Threads.

Doolie will give ‘Only For A Night’ its live debut at Sydney mental health awareness festival Torch Fest, on Saturday April 4. You can find more information about that event here.