News Music News

Doolie releases new single ‘Only For A Night’

Her first single of 2020

Jackson Langford
doolie 2020 press pic supplied
Credit: Press

Gold Coast singer-songwriter Doolie has today (March 5) released her new single ‘Only For A Night’.

The song, produced by Sydney’s Moonbase, Doolie said in a press statement, is “written about the limited time you have to make a decision about someone when you connect on a night out”.

“The chorus was actually the first thing I wrote,” she said.

Advertisement

“Moonbase showed me the track and it just came out, like a full on word vom. Moonbase is such an amazing producer and also just a super fun and genuine guy.”

Moonbase echoed this sentiment, saying he felt like he “had to collaborate” with Doolie after hearing her voice on triple J Unearthed.

“She’s a creative powerhouse and super down-to-earth too, so ‘Only For A Night’ came together really effortlessly,” he said.

“The track hangs somewhere between the realms of energetic 2-step and soulful quietude – a perfect after-hours vibe.”

‘Only For A Night’ marks Doolie’s first release in 2020 after a string of releases last year – ‘Slow Crawl’, ‘Attention’ featuring China Roses and ‘2:20’ featuring Charlie Threads.

Advertisement

Doolie will give ‘Only For A Night’ its live debut at Sydney mental health awareness festival Torch Fest, on Saturday April 4. You can find more information about that event here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.