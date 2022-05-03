Dope Lemon announce ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’ Australia and New Zealand headline tour

Dope Lemon – the solo project of Angus Stone from Angus and Julia Stone – has announced a headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, dubbed the ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’ tour.

Named for the singer-songwriter’s third studio album, Dope Lemon will embark on six-date run of shows this July. Kicking off in Melbourne’s Forum on July 7, the tour will proceed to Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Christchurch and Auckland, where the tour ends on July 22. Supports for the shows are yet to be announced. Find all tour info below.

A pre-sale for tickets begins on May 5, while general tickets will be on sale from 9am AEST this Friday (May 6). All ticket purchase info is available through Secret Sounds.

Dropping back in January, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’ featured four singles – ‘Stingray Pete’, ‘Kids Fallin’ In Love’, ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ (featuring Winston Surfshirt and marking the first time Stone’s Dope Lemon project had collaborated with another artist) and the album’s title track. The latter release landed at number 27 on the triple j Hottest 100 countdown back in January.

Dope Lemon’s ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’ tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 7 – Melbourne, The Forum

Saturday 9 – Perth, Metropolis

Thursday 14 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 15 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Thursday 21 – Christchurch, James Hay Theatre

Friday 22 – Auckland, Auckland Town Hall