Dope Lemon announces third studio album, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’

Dope Lemon – the solo project of Angus Stone – has announced his forthcoming album, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’, will arrive later this year.

‘Rose Pink Cadillac’ is set for release November 12 through BMG. The album’s announcement follows the release of its title track, as well as the singles ‘Kids Fallin’ In Love’ and ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ featuring Winston Surfshirt. It arrives two years after his second studio album under the Dope Lemon moniker, ‘Smooth Big Cat’.

In a statement, Stone described the record’s creation as “an epic frontier to have embarked on”.

“The making of this creation took months of many tireless long nights… plus many bottles of delicious whiskey and treats,” he said.

“Each time the writing of a new album takes a new chapter out of my life and freezes it in time. The days and months poured into making this record disappear in the blink of an eye, it’s a mix of hard work and pure joy.”

As part of the album’s rollout, Stone managed to get his hands on an actual 1960 rose-pink Cadillac Fleetwood, which will be given to one person who pre-orders the album.

Last month, Angus reunited with his sister Julia to release the soundtrack album for the video game Life Is Strange: True Colours. The album was made over the past few years when Angus and Julia weren’t focusing on their own solo work.