Dope Lemon – the spin-off project of Angus Stone – has a new collaboration coming this week, with none other than Winston Surfshirt.

Last night (July 26), Stone announced the Northern Beaches forces would be teaming up for a track called ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’, which seems fitting for two artists known for their relaxed indie sounds. He also revealed the psychedelic cover art for the single, featuring him and Winston.

Advertisement

This marks the second taste of Dope Lemon this year. Back in March, Stone recorded a cover of The Go-Betweens’ ‘Streets Of Your Town’ in support of charity compilation ‘Songs For Australia’. The bushfire relief album was curated by his sister, Julia Stone.

‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ is however his first original release since last year’s album, ‘Smooth Big Cat’.

Meanwhile, funk-rap collective Winston Surfshirt have been riding high on the afterglow of their debut album, ‘Apple Crumble’. The six-piece have recently been announced as part of the 2021 lineup for Yours & Owls Festival in Wollongong.

‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ will be released this Friday July 31. It marks the first time Angus Stone has collaborated with another artist within the Dope Lemon project.