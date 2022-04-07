Dorsal Fins share new single ‘Criminal’ from forthcoming third album ‘Star of the Show’

After returning last year with their first new music in half a decade, Melbourne’s Dorsal Fins have shared new single ‘Criminal’.

The song is lifted from ‘Star of the Show’, the forthcoming third album from the group – who have downsized from a nine-piece outfit to the trio of Jarrad Brown, Ella Thompson and Liam McGorry.

The band’s latest is a kaleidoscopic cut with layered vocals, grooving bass and particularly active percussion. McGorry says it’s a song “about how we are constantly being wooed by capitalism to consume more & more, and the things we sacrifice for the sake of convenience”.

‘Criminal’ arrives alongside an animated video created by Eleanor James. Watch that below:

“I’ve drawn on archetypal and folkloric imagery to evoke the idea of the hero’s journey,” James explained in a statement. “I wanted to create a familiar fairytale world for a cast of both earthly and celestial characters to exist in and explore, entering the unknown, and overcoming unexpected trials together.”

‘Star of the Show’ will arrive on May 13 via Dot Dash/Remote Control, following up 2016’s ‘Digital Zodiac’. The band have released three songs from the album so far, last year’s comeback single ‘Sugar’, last month’s ‘Sister’ and now ‘Criminal’.

“In some ways ‘Star of the Show’ is sort of an ironic title because it actually has been the most collective thing we’ve ever done,” McGorry explained upon the album’s announcement in March. “When you’re collaborating, you never really know how it’s going to go. You each have your own influences, but on this record, we just had a bit more space.”

In the years between ‘Digital Zodiac’ and now, Dorsal Fins’ members have kept relatively busy. In 2020, McGorry released ‘Afterlife’, his solo debut as Ex-Olympian. The same year, Thompson released ‘You Read My Mind’, her second album as one half of GL.