Double J to count down top 50 Australian debut albums this month

Double J will count down the top 50 debut albums by Australian acts this month. The digital radio station will host its two-day countdown on September 18 and 19.

The station compiled the list by drawing on the opinions of “music experts” working across the ABC. It will be counted down by Double J regulars Tim Shiel, Caz Tran and Zan Rowe.

“There’s something magic about a brilliant debut album: they can introduce you to a new artist, a new sound, and sometimes even a new movement,” Double J said in a press statement today (September 1).

The forthcoming list follows on from several previous top 50 countdowns by Double J. In the past, the station has counted down the 50 Best Australian Albums of the ’90s, the 50 Most Memorable Movie Soundtracks and the 50 Most Important Female Artists of the ’90s.

The station will maintain its emphasis on debut albums throughout September. Its ‘Classic Albums’ program will focus on international debut albums throughout the month, zeroing in on work by Patti Smith, Björk, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine and more.

Elsewhere, the station’s weekly ‘J Files’ segment will focus on the debut records of Sinéad O’Connor, Pearl Jam, Wu-Tang Clan and Florence + The Machine this month.