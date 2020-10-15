Down For Tomorrow drop powerful new single, ‘Survive’

Sydney-based indie-punk band Down For Tomorrow have relieved their lockdown tensions in their new single, ‘Survive’.

The track discusses having to deal with the grips of the current socio-economic climate, global tensions and more.

All this is carried by melodious guitar lines and powerful punk-rock riff explosions.

Produced and mixed by Stevie Knight (Yours Truly, Stand Atlantic, The Dead Love), you can listen to ‘Survive’ below:

On the release, vocalist Cody Stebbings talked about the meaning behind the song. “I wrote the song within the first month of the lockdown restrictions being introduced in New South Wales, and at that time, I had momentarily lost my job.

“Routine was simultaneous, my best friend and worst enemy. Besides, we never really know when this will end, or if this is the new normal. So, this song is about the anxieties of uncertainty, and having to remind yourself constantly that if all you did was make it through today alive, that’s enough.”

‘Survive’ is the final track to be released from the band’s staggered EP, ‘Whatever Happens’, which is out in full today. It follows on from previously released tracks ‘Trouble Prone’, ‘Show Me That You Care’, ‘Emily’ and ‘Until You Feel Alright’.

