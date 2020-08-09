Down For Tomorrow release new single and video, ‘Trouble Prone’

Sydney-based indie-punk outfit Down For Tomorrow have released a new single, ‘Trouble Prone’.

Produced and mixed by Stevie Knight (Yours Truly, Stand Atlantic, The Dead Love), the track received its premiere on triple j’s Home & Hosed show on August 6, before being released with an accompanying music video on Friday August 7.

Watch the official music video for ‘Trouble Prone’ below:

Down For Tomorrow lead singer Cody Stebbings discussed the story behind ‘Trouble Prone’ in a statement, saying, “Everybody hates ghosting, yet a lot of us are guilty of doing it – myself included.

“You could say this song is a dig at the hypocrisy of ghosting people, and at those who don’t understand that their lives are a reflection of their attitude and how they treat people. It’s also a dig at myself too.”

The video, directed by Robbie Walcott, pays homage to late ’90s cult films like Snatch and Trainspotting. Australian actors/comedians Neel Kolhatkar and Adam Boys star in the clip, which details a supposedly fixed underground ping-pong tournament final doesn’t quite go to plan.

“Working with Robbie for the music video was also an absolute blast,” said Stebbings. “Watching him bring these brilliant ideas to life, and having Neel and Adam playing the lead roles, as well as having our management and some good mates in the clip, it was all a fantastic experience.”

‘Trouble Prone’ is taken from the band’s staggered EP, ‘Whatever Happens’, following on from previously released tracks ‘Show Me That You Care’, ‘Emily’ and ‘Until You Feel Alright’.