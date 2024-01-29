Download Festival 2024: Busted, Wheatus, Tom Morello, Enter Shikari among 22 new names on line-up

Busted, Wheatus, Tom Morello, Enter Shikari and more are among the names who have been added to the line-up of Download Festival 2024.

Other acts announced to play the festival – which will return to Donington Park for its 21st edition from June 14-16, 2024 – include Electric Callboy, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Black Stone Cherry, Mr Bungle, The Hunna, Escape The Fate, AViVA, HEALTH, Cemetery Sun, Asinhell, Ne Obliviscaris, Zebrahead, Guilt Trip, Ithaca, Code Orange and Royal Republic.

Speaking about performing at Download in a press release, Busted shared: “We are honoured and privileged to be at Download Festival this year. To be on a bill with so many acts that have inspired us and continue to make us want to be a better band is a real moment in our career. We have had the most amazing 12 months of being Busted, and now we have this to add to the list. We are gonna go all out…Get ready to jump up and down and lose your minds with us. Busted at Download! Wicked. Let’s ‘ave it!”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. The festival has also revealed the day splits, sharing which acts are playing when. Check it out down below.

The 22 acts will join the likes of the previously announced headliners Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy as well as Royal Blood, The Offspring, Machine Head, Pantera, Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, While She Sleeps, Sum 41, Billy Talent, The Used, Babymetal, Bowling For Soup, Heilung, Polyphia, Thy Art Is Murder, The Black Dahlia Murder, Biohazard, and Fear Factory.

In an interview with NME, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Dean Fertita reflected on their decision to step up and headline the 2024 edition of the festival, saying they see “no reason to trip out” over the set.

“Is it just going to be same-old-same-old?’ began Homme. “You always have to give it your all and changing it every night is what we’re about, so it’s always going to be something different. I don’t think there’s any reason to trip out.”

Fertita agreed, adding: “I think the reason that the shows have been so good is because there’s a relaxation to the approach. We’ll decide five minutes before going on to play something that we haven’t played in 20 years.”

“And if you see someone with a sign that says, ‘Do this god damn tune’ then it feels nice to just be able to react in the moment,” Homme chimed in. “We come bearing gifts, and we want to give everything away. It’s nice to play Donington, but it’s just as nice to play Bournemouth too. That’s not to cheapen either – they’re both as good as it can get. These aren’t real problems.”

The festival also announced Liquid Death, a sustainable canned water company, as their first ever headline partner. Liquid Death partnered with the festival last year to eliminate single-use plastic, and will appear again this year.

Download’s Andy Copping said of this year’s edition: “After our unbelievable 20th anniversary celebrations last year, we couldn’t be more excited about what DLXXI has in store. This year we have two brand new headliners in the form of Queens Of The Stone Age and Fall Out Boy, as well as the mighty Avenged Sevenfold and a whole host of huge names that make every second of Download Festival memorable.

“I can’t wait to join the fans there – it is our home. With first time headliners and our first headline partner with Liquid Death we are embracing the evolution of Download Festival. We have the best and friendliest community together and we can’t wait to celebrate the next 20 years of Download with you all.”

Last year’s edition saw Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica take to the stage, with the latter playing two completely different sets for two nights.