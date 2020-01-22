Download Festival adds three Australian acts to 2020 lineup

Today (January 22), Download Festival Australia announced three additions to its lineup: Australian acts Dead Letter Circus, Hellions and Orpheus Omega.

The festival hits the Melbourne Showgrounds on Friday, March 20 and Sydney’s Parramatta Park the day after. Headliners include the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Jimmy Eat World and Clutch.

Advertisement

Joining the lineup are Brisbane alternative rock act Dead Letter Circus, Sydney outfit Hellions and Melbourne melodic death metal group Orpheus Omega.

Both Dead Letter Circus and Hellions released their most recent albums in 2018: ‘Dead Letter Circus’ and ‘Rue’, respectively. Orpheus Omega, on the other hand, put out ‘Wear Your Sins’ last year, and also underwent a personnel change: Nathan Mesiti departed the band, and was replaced on bass by Leon Monaco (also of Frontier Season). Guitarist Theo Gosleet (also of Hollow World) joined the band as well.

“We are incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing event alongside a tonne of incredible bands,” Orpheus Omega wrote on Facebook. “We can’t wait to bring everything we’ve been working on with the new lineup to the stage in March for all of you!”

The trio join the slew of Aussie heavyweights already on the Download bill: Hands Like Houses, In Hearts Wake, Ne Obliviscaris, Bodyjar, Clowns, Thornhill, Disentomb, Stand Atlantic, Plini and Dregg. See the new, updated festival poster below:

Advertisement

2020 will mark Download Festival’s third Australian edition. Several acts on the bill will be playing their only Australia shows at Download, including My Chemical Romance, Clutch, Alestorm and Lacuna Coil.

Guitarist Sin Quirin of Ministry, who are booked for Download 2020, was recently accused by two women of engaging in sexual relations with them when they were underage. Quirin has denied the allegations. NME Australia has reached out to Download Festival for comment and will update if we hear back.