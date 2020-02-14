Download Festival Australia announces venue change for Sydney

Download Festival Australia has announced a venue change for its Sydney stop.

The rock and metal festival, originally set to take place at Parramatta Park on March 21, will now be held at The Domain in the city’s CBD.

The move comes after festival organisers were advised by independent external consultants that the original site would not safely accommodate the number of people attending, the stages or crowd movement, a press statement notes.

Advertisement

Download Festival Australia’s full announcement was made on the festival’s Facebook page this morning (February 14). “Patron safety is our number one priority,” the statement reads. “To ensure you have the best possible experience, the event needs to be moved from Parramatta Park.”

Read the full statement below.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets will be resent new tickets with the updated venue listed on them, according to Download Festival Australia’s FAQ page. However, original tickets which state “Parramatta Park” will also be valid at the new Sydney venue.

Headliners at this year’s festival include a newly reunited My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Jimmy Eat World and Clutch. The most recent lineup announcement from organisers included Australian acts Dead Letter Circus, Hellions and Orpheus Omega.

Download Festival Australia kicks off in Victoria at the Melbourne Showgrounds on March 20, before heading up to Sydney’s The Domain the day after. For more details and ticketing information, head to the Download Festival Australia website.

Advertisement

Download Festival Australia 2020 dates are:

Melbourne, Showground (March 20)

Sydney, The Domain (21)