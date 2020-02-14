Festivals Download Festival

Download Festival Australia announces venue change for Sydney

“Patron safety is our number one priority”

Anna Rose
Download Festival Australia 2020 Sydney Melbourne
Melbourne raging to Judas Priest at Download Festival 2019 in Melbourne. Credit: Martin Philbey/Redferns via Getty Images

Download Festival Australia has announced a venue change for its Sydney stop.

The rock and metal festival, originally set to take place at Parramatta Park on March 21, will now be held at The Domain in the city’s CBD.

The move comes after festival organisers were advised by independent external consultants that the original site would not safely accommodate the number of people attending, the stages or crowd movement, a press statement notes.

Advertisement

Download Festival Australia’s full announcement was made on the festival’s Facebook page this morning (February 14). “Patron safety is our number one priority,” the statement reads. “To ensure you have the best possible experience, the event needs to be moved from Parramatta Park.”

Read the full statement below.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets will be resent new tickets with the updated venue listed on them, according to Download Festival Australia’s FAQ page. However, original tickets which state “Parramatta Park” will also be valid at the new Sydney venue.

Headliners at this year’s festival include a newly reunited My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Jimmy Eat World and Clutch. The most recent lineup announcement from organisers included Australian acts Dead Letter Circus, Hellions and Orpheus Omega.

Download Festival Australia kicks off in Victoria at the Melbourne Showgrounds on March 20, before heading up to Sydney’s The Domain the day after. For more details and ticketing information, head to the Download Festival Australia website.

Advertisement

Download Festival Australia 2020 dates are:

Melbourne, Showground (March 20)
Sydney, The Domain (21)

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

Sofiana Ramli -
The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Read more
Awards 2020

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

Luke Morgan Britton -
The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more

Billie Eilish wins Best Song In The World at NME Awards 2020

Eilish beats Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone and Clairo to the award
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.