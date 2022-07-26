DPR IAN drops brand-new song ‘Ballroom Extravaganza’

Korean-Australian singer DPR IAN has dropped a brand-new track ‘Ballroom Extravaganza’ from his upcoming debut studio album.

On July 26, the musician and visual director dropped a movie teaser for his upcoming MIITO short film, which will accompany the release of his debut album ‘Moodswings In To Order’ this Friday (July 29).

The new 1-minute visual, which features snippets of DPR IAN, is soundtracked by his new track ‘Ballroom Extravaganza’, which he released digitally shortly after the video arrived. “I know I won’t stop searching / For the moment where the world / Stopped for you, stopped for you / Then the world came crashing down,” he sings on the new 3-minute track.

In addition to the album and short film, DPR IAN has also shared a preview of a documentary he has in works, which will detail his process behind the release. Watch the preview here.

Last week, the musician unveiled the tracklist for ‘Moodswings In To Order’, which will include a total of 12 new songs. DPR IAN fans have noted the inclusion of the song ‘Mr. Insanity’, a track he’d previously shared snippets of during livestreams. The record will also include songs like ‘1 Shot’, ‘Merry Go’ and ‘Calico’, among others.

Dubbed ‘MIITO’, the forthcoming album is a continuation of the “Mito” character that appeared in DPR IAN’s March 2021 debut EP ‘Moodswings In This Order’, which reframed his struggles with bipolar disorder. That record was led by the single ‘Nerves’, and songs like ‘So Beautiful’ and ‘No Blueberries’ featuring CL and DPR Live.

In a four-star review of the EP, NME‘s Sofiana Ramli wrote: “DPR IAN is carving out a space for himself in the R&B world, and the mark that he’s about to leave on the scene won’t make him go unnoticed.”