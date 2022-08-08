DPR announce dates for Regime Tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand

South Korean music and media collective DPR (Dream Perfect Regime) have announced dates in the Asia, Australia and New Zealand for their upcoming 2022 Regime World Tour.
- READ MORE: DPR IAN: “I’ve always been one to feed from chaos, which makes my art so dark, but beautiful”
Group member Christian – also known as DPR IAN – shared the dates on social media, while their official website carries more information. Shows in Asia include Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta among others, while dates in Australia and New Zealand include Auckland, Melbourne and Sydney.
Check out the complete list of dates and venues below.
🌏Asia-Pacific
Tickets on sale Friday 12 August, 11am local time pic.twitter.com/VYhQV4RQLS
— Christian Yu (@DPRIAN_) August 8, 2022
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 11am local time on August 12, according to the DPR website. However, a venue and ticketing dates for the upcoming show in Singapore will be announced at a later date.
DPR IAN most recently released his debut album ‘Moodswings In To Order’ in late July. The album features tracks like ‘Ballroom Extravaganza’, ‘Mood’, ‘Mr. Insanity’ and more.
DPR’s upcoming Asia tour is the latest chunk of shows to be announced for the region this year since the coronavirus pandemic began. Other tours happening this year in the region include Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Maroon 5 and more.
The dates for DPR Live’s Asia-Pacific tour are:
NOVEMBER
25 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda
27 – Taipei, Taiwan – Zepp New Taipei
30 – Manila, Philippines – Filinvest Tent
DECEMBER
02 – Bangkok, Thailand – Union Hall
04 – Singapore – Venue TBA
06 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Tennis Istora Senayan
10 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur
13 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
15 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum
17 – Sydney, Australia – Big Top