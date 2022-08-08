DPR announce dates for Regime Tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand

South Korean music and media collective DPR (Dream Perfect Regime) have announced dates in the Asia, Australia and New Zealand for their upcoming 2022 Regime World Tour.

Group member Christian – also known as DPR IAN – shared the dates on social media, while their official website carries more information. Shows in Asia include Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta among others, while dates in Australia and New Zealand include Auckland, Melbourne and Sydney.

Check out the complete list of dates and venues below.

https://t.co/hmgXQ6nLyl 🌏Asia-Pacific Tickets on sale Friday 12 August, 11am local time pic.twitter.com/VYhQV4RQLS — Christian Yu (@DPRIAN_) August 8, 2022

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 11am local time on August 12, according to the DPR website. However, a venue and ticketing dates for the upcoming show in Singapore will be announced at a later date.

DPR IAN most recently released his debut album ‘Moodswings In To Order’ in late July. The album features tracks like ‘Ballroom Extravaganza’, ‘Mood’, ‘Mr. Insanity’ and more.

DPR’s upcoming Asia tour is the latest chunk of shows to be announced for the region this year since the coronavirus pandemic began. Other tours happening this year in the region include Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Maroon 5 and more.

The dates for DPR Live’s Asia-Pacific tour are:

NOVEMBER

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda

27 – Taipei, Taiwan – Zepp New Taipei

30 – Manila, Philippines – Filinvest Tent

DECEMBER

02 – Bangkok, Thailand – Union Hall

04 – Singapore – Venue TBA

06 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Tennis Istora Senayan

10 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

13 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

15 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum

17 – Sydney, Australia – Big Top