DPR Live drops vibrant ‘Hula Hoops’ teaser with Hwasa and Beenzino

South Korean hip-hop artist DPR Live has unveiled a teaser for ‘Hula Hoops’, the title track of his upcoming EP ‘IITE COOL’.

Set to feature MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa and rapper Beenzino, the music video for ‘Hula Hoops’ will be released on July 23, to coincide with the arrival of ‘IITE COOL’. The teaser includes scenes with DPR Live walking through a lush, spacious garden and Hwasa blowing a kiss to the camera.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, DPR Live (real name Hong Da-bin), who is also a member of audio-visual collective Dream Perfect Regime, unveiled the tracklist of ‘IITE COOL’. The upcoming EP is set to include a total of seven tracks, including previously released single ‘Yellow Cab’ and fellow DPR member DPR IAN on B-side track ‘Boom’.

‘IITE COOL’ will be the follow-up to his first full-length album, 2020’s ‘Is Anybody Out There?’. DPR Live originally made his debut in 2015 with the single ‘Till I Die’. Since then, the artist has released two EPs – ‘Her’ and ‘Coming To You Live’ – along with his full-length debut.

Meanwhile, DPR IAN dropped his debut solo EP ‘Moodswings In The Order’ in March. The project included the single ‘No Blueberries’, featuring DPR Live as well as former 2NE1 member CL.

The EP was given four stars in a review by NME’s Sofiana Ramli, who remarked that “DPR IAN is carving out a space for himself in the R&B world, and the mark that he’s about to leave on the scene won’t make him go unnoticed”.