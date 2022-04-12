DPR announce UK, European and North American dates for upcoming 2022 world tour

South Korean music and media collective DPR (Dream Perfect Regime) have announced dates in the UK, European and North America for their upcoming 2022 Regime World Tour.

Over the weekend, members of the collective – consisting DPR IAN, DPR Live, DPR Cream and DPR REM – broke the news though their various official social media accounts. A total of 29 shows in the UK, Europe and North America have been announced for September to November 2022, with Asia-Pacific dates to be confirmed at a later time.

“I fucking fought for this… for months yall… YALL BETTER SHOW OUT!,” wrote DPR REM, DPR’s creative director and executive producer, on Twitter. In his tweet, DPR REM also shared the official poster and website for the upcoming 2022 Regime World Tour.

I fucking fought for this… for months yall… YALL BETTER SHOW OUT! https://t.co/rzEyXhYkeu 🌎Americas: Tickets on sale April 15th, 10am local time

🌍UK/Europe: Tickets on sale April 22nd, 10am BST / 11am CEST

🌏Asia-Pacific: T.B.A ! #REGIMETOUR pic.twitter.com/ZgjlIr6sWR — DPR REM (@_DPRREM) April 8, 2022

Advertisement

The collective’s DPR LIVE, DPR IAN and DPR CREAM are expected to perform on the tour. Notably, the former two had contributed to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack by 88rising with the song ‘Diamonds + and Pearls’.

Tickets for North America go on sale April 15 at 10am local time, while UK and European shows will begin ticket sales on April 22 at 10am BST here. See the full list of dates below:

September 2022

15 – Austin, Emo’s Austin

16 – Houston, House of Blues

17 – Dallas, House of Blues

19 – Atlanta, The Eastern

21 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore Silver Spring

23 – Boston, Royale

24 – New York, The Hammerstein Ballroom

25 – Toronto, Rebel

26 – Montreal, Club Soda

28 – Chicago, House of Blues

30 – Minneapolis, The Fillmore Minneapolis

October 2022

2 – Calgary, MacEwan Hall

4 – Vancouver, Harbour Convention Centre

5 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

7 – San Francisco, The Warfield

8 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall

14 – Mexico City, Auditorio BB

16 – São Paulo, Audio

18 – Santiago, Teatro Canpolicán

Advertisement

November 2022

4 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

6 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

7 – Munich, Backstage WERK

8 – Berlin, Astra

10 – Brussels, La Madeleine

11 – Copenhagen, DR Studio 2

13 – London, Troxy

14 – Manchester, Academy 2