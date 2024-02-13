Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launch ‘Gin & Juice’ canned cocktails

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have joined forces to launch a new alcoholic beverage range called Gin & Juice.

The drink range pays tribute to the 1994 song, ‘Gin and Juice’, which featured on Snoop Dogg’s debut album ‘Doggystyle’ and was produced by Dr. Dre. The pre-mixed cocktails are available in four four flavours – Citrus, Melon, Passionfruit and Apricot – and have begun rolling out in stores across the US.

The Gin & Juice range is the first product to be launched as part of the hip-hop duo’s new premium spirits company, with more announcements expected in the future. “Together, we always try to create magic, we’re having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” Dr. Dre said in a press statement.

Added Snoop: “A lot of times people have been in a relationship for thirty years and can’t talk to each other, can’t hang out, so it’s just fun to be in a partnership with people that you actually love.”

Alongside their business ventures, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have collaborated on a swathe of songs, including 1999’s ‘Still D.R.E.’, ‘Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang’ in 1992, and 2010’s ‘Kush’, among many others.

The rapper duo also announced plans for a ‘Doggystyle’ sequel album titled ‘Missionary’. While the project never materialised in the tentative release period of November 2022, ‘Missionary’ is said to feature Dr. Dre as a producer, and will mark the pair’s first collaboration in almost three decades.

“I’ve been working on a record with Dr. Dre for the past eight months,” Snoop Dogg said of the project earlier this month. “We’re about ready to drop a single in a couple weeks, so that’s what I’ve been cooking up.”

Gin & Juice is Snoop Dogg’s most recent venture into the food and drink space, having long released products under the Broadus Foods company he co-owns with Master P. Earlier this month, the rappers filed a lawsuit against Walmart, claiming the supermarket giant sabotaged their cereal brand, Snoop Cereals, by concealing it on supermarket shelves.