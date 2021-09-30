Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to perform Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as performers at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will mark the first time the five multi-award-winning artists have ever performed together on the same stage.

Dre took to social media this evening (September 30) to share the news, stating that the performance “will introduce the next saga of my career.”

Advertisement

“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” the legendary producer wrote on Twitter. “This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

Eminem also tweeted the news, writing: “Dre day in February? I’m there! #PepsiHalftime Show.”

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

The NFL holding Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood holds a special significance for the greater Los Angeles community, as it hosts the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing.

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

Advertisement

As part of the collaboration around the Halftime Show, Pepsi and the NFL have also joined together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the LA Unified School District.

The high school is based on the nationally recognised USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, that will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Eminem surprised fans who visited his new Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit during its official opening yesterday (September 29).

The rapper has opened the restaurant in his home city and named it after a lyric from his 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’, which featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem manned the walk-up window of Mom’s Spaghetti for a short period yesterday to celebrate its opening, with the rapper serving food and taking pictures with the first 10 customers in the queue.