Dr. Dre shares his thoughts on modern hip-hop

Dr. Dre has said that he doesn’t like “most” of modern hip-hop, but he’s “never gonna hate” on current artists.

While appearing on Kevin Hart‘s show Hart to Hart, the rapper and producer explained that while the current state of the genre isn’t his favourite, it is “evolving”.

“Anybody that’s talking about the state of hip hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody’s fuckin’ grandfather,” said Dre.

He continued, “This is just what it is. Hip-hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying? I’m keepin’ it all the way 100 with you. Some of this shit, most of this shit, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that shit. But I’m not hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it.”

Dre did go on to praise Kendrick Lamar after the Pulitzer prize-winning artist was mentioned by Hart. “Kendrick Lamar is a real motherfuckin’ artist, like, the true definition of the word,” said the rapper.

He called Lamar a “forever artist”, adding that the rapper could “disappear for fuckin’ five years or something like that and come back and fuck our heads up.” Dre then went on to list other examples, naming Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Michael Jackson, and Prince.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dre was asked what he has been currently listening to. The producer went on to explain that his current favourites are constantly changing. “I get inspiration from all types of genres of music. I don’t necessarily have a favourite,” he shared.

Dre added that he usually has a “a favourite of the week,” which can be anything ranging from soul to rock and even polka.

Last month, the rapper was awarded the first ever Hip-Hop Icon Award at the 2023 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

“Dr Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams.

“As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around Hip-hop. Dre continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry and we are thrilled to recognise him with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award as we mark 50 years of hip-hop.”