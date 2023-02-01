Dr Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ returns to streaming services for 30th anniversary

Dr. Dre‘s seminal 1992 album ‘The Chronic’ has returned to streaming services today (February 1) for its 30th anniversary.

The album, featuring some of Dre’s biggest hits including ‘Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang’ (featuring Snoop Dogg) and ‘Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)’, has been re-released on Interscope Records.

The label worked the album when it was originally released in partnership with Death Row Records. Its reissue will be accompanied by a special merchandise collection.

“I am thrilled to bring ‘The Chronic’ home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records. Working alongside my long-time colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me,” said Dr. Dre.

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, said: “Dr. Dre is without a doubt one of the most iconic and ground-breaking artists in the modern era. He has also used his platform to fuel some very impactful philanthropic efforts that will ensure his legacy is felt for generations to come.”

Berman continued: “Dre’s solo career all started with the ‘The Chronic’, one of the most celebrated recordings of all time. To have this album at Interscope once again where we work with Dre and his amazing team at Aftermath day in and day out is incredibly gratifying for me personally and all of us at Interscope.”

John Janick, Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, commented: “From my first day at Interscope the significance of Dr. Dre as a foundational artist at this label was incredibly important to me. We take our responsibility to Dre and his amazing body of work very seriously and we are honoured to work closely with him on this re-release of one of the most important albums of all time.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre is set to reportedly sell several of his music assets to both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital.

According to Billboard, the music assets expected to sell for in excess of $200million (£164million).