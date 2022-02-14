Dragon respond to Scott Morrison’s viral performance of their song ‘April Sun In Cuba’

New Zealand rock stalwarts Dragon have responded to Scott Morrison’s rendition of their hit song ‘April Sun In Cuba’.

Morrison appeared on yesterday’s (February 13) episode of 60 Minutes, for which he was interviewed by Karl Stefanovic. The journalist spent time with Morrison and his family at their home, where the Prime Minister brought out a ukulele and performed Dragon’s 1972 hit. He forgot several lyrics, and in so doing resorted to using the same line twice.

Advertisement

In a post to their Facebook page, Dragon shared a 26-second rework of ScoMo’s performance – featuring the Prime Minister with a bushfire backdrop – and sharing their thoughts: “Once again, Dragon are famous for all the wrong reasons,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video (originally by TikTok user @_itsnotarace) below:

Once again, Dragon are famous for all the wrong reasons. Posted by Dragon on Sunday, February 13, 2022

A clip of Morrison’s botched performance – which sees his wife Jenny and daughters Lily and Abbey joining in – was used to promote yesterday’s programme, and subsequently went viral on social media. Many viewers, journalists and politicians were quick to draw parallels between the ukulele and its association with Hawaii, where Morrison infamously holidayed during much of the catastrophic 2019/20 Australian bushfires.

Tell me you went to Hawaii during the 2019 Black Summer bushfires without telling me you went to Hawaii during the 2019 Black Summer bushfires. https://t.co/wLFNi2Med1 — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) February 11, 2022

Quite staggering that not one of Scott Morrison's media advisers asked "What's the first place that people associate the ukelele with?" before going ahead with that scene. #auspol — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) February 11, 2022

We are legitimately keen to know whether Scott and his PR team know that the ukulele is Hawaiian and decided that it'd be an epic troll for him to play it on 60 Minutes, or if they're just really that stupid. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) February 11, 2022

Advertisement

Quite staggering that not one of Scott Morrison's media advisers asked "What's the first place that people associate the ukelele with?" before going ahead with that scene. #auspol — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) February 11, 2022

Oh dear god. I woke up really late and just checked in to find Scott ‘playing’ a ukulele and singing April Sun in Cuba and I think I died overnight and went to hell. — 💧Bronwyn Clark 🕯 (@BronwynHill1) February 11, 2022

Morrison’s musical breakout came part of a pre-election interview involving the politician’s whole family. It was poorly received by viewers, earning Nine roughly 200,000 viewers less than the previous week’s episode of 60 Minutes.