Drahla return with new single ‘Under The Glass’ and announce UK tour

Leeds punks Drahla have returned today (August 22) with their new single ‘Under The Glass’, their first new music in three years.

The new music comes alongside details of the band’s first UK tour since 2019, which kicks off in Brighton next month. It follows their debut album, ‘Useless Coordinates’.

“‘Under the Glass’ represents a moment of creative reconnection, almost a sense of euphoria in the darkest moments – an awaited, yet slight, respite from reality,” the band said of their new material in a statement.

“The song is a collage, reworking early ideas from 2020 with newer work – bridging the gap of time, in the literal sense as well as musically.”

They added: “The lyrics are deliberately vague, using metaphor to interpret personal experience and emotion of loss and grief.”

Listen to ‘Under The Glass’ below.

Drahla’s UK tour takes in six dates in mid-September, including a London headline show on September 20 at the Bermondsey Social Club.

Alongside the tour is the tagline: “992 days later, Drahla return to the stage,” nodding to their extended absence.

See the tour dates below and pick up tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

18 – Brighton, Komedia

19 – Bristol, Dareshack

20 – London, Bermondsey Social Club

21 – Oxford, The Port Mahon

22 – Manchester, Soup Kitchen

23 – Leeds, Wharf Chambers

Reviewing Drahla’s debut LP ‘Useless Coordinates’ upon its release in 2019, NME said: “Despite its monochrome aesthetics and jarring sonics, ‘Useless Coordinates’ steers clear of imitating the well-trodden past.

“Drahla’s melodies are gnarled and resist locking together at all costs; warped pop songs emerge out of the gloom. This is a meticulous debut that juggles razor-sharp control with barely contained chaos.”