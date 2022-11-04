Drake & 21 Savage share collaborative album “Her Loss” featuring ‘Rich Flex’ and ‘Major Distribution’

Drake and 21 Savage have shared their new collaborative album ‘Her Loss’.

The album was first announced on October 23 with the release of the music video for ‘Jimmy Crooks’, which features both artists and was included on the tracklist of Drake’s 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

‘Her Loss’ was expected to arrive later that week (October 28), but was pushed back to today (November 4) after producer Noah “40” Shebib contracted COVID-19 while working on the album. Listen below:

Advertisement

Hours before its release, both Drake and Savage shared the tracklist for ‘Her Loss’ via social media. The album spans 16 songs, beginning with opener ‘Rich Flex’ and finalised by ‘I Guess It’s Fuck Me’.

The tracklist – which is laid over an oversaturated image of a woman holding what looks to be OVO-branded soft drink – cites the pair as executive producers. While he doesn’t appear on the tracklist, Travis Scott features on the album’s tenth track titled ‘Pussy & Millions’.

Earlier this week, Drake and Savage promoted ‘Her Loss’ with a series of parody interviews and magazine covers. The duo appeared on the cover of a fake edition of Vogue, and accompanied that photoshoot with a message thanking editor Anna Wintour “​​for the love and support on his historic moment”. Elsewhere, they spoofed Vogue’s In The Bag series, with Savage naming the children’s book Charlotte’s Web among some of his most essential items.

On Wednesday, Drake and Savage also shared the album cover for ‘Her Loss’; a portrait shot of model Qui Yasuka which was photographed by Paris Aden.

Advertisement

While ‘Her Loss’ marks Drake and Savage’s first full-length project, the duo have collaborated on a handful of songs in the past, beginning with the release of ‘Sneakin’ in 2016. They also both appeared to the Juicy J-sampling track ‘Knife Talk’ (from ‘Honestly, Nevermind), as well as ‘Mr. Right Now’ alongside Metro Boomin.