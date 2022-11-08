Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by Vogue over fake magazine covers

Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by Vogue after sharing a fake cover of the magazine as part of their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’.

It featured the two rappers, thanking editor Anna Wintour “for the love and support on his historic moment” in the caption.

The lawsuit put forward by Condé Nast, which has been obtained by both Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, alleges that duo’s actions were a “deceptive campaign” that was not authorised by the company.

It is also claims that a “counterfeit issue of Vogue” was distributed in large cities across North America, leading fans to believe the magazines were genuine.

According to TMZ, Vogue and Winter “have not endorsed [‘Her Loss’] in any way” and have asked multiple times for all promotions using the Vogue name to be taken down.

Both rappers are yet to comment on the allegations.

As part of the campaign the rappers also promoted a fake NPR Tiny Desk appearance and updated an old Howard Stern interview.

They also parodied Saturday Night Live, sharing a performance of ‘On BS’ on a similar stage after being introduced by Michael B. Jordan.

Yesterday (November 7), the fake promo trail for ‘Her Loss’ continued with Drake and 21 Savage seemingly taking to COLORS’ iconic gold room for a performance of ‘Privileged Rappers’.

‘Her Loss’ served as Drake and Savage’s debut collaborative full-length project upon its release last Friday (November 4). The rappers had appeared on several tracks together in the past, beginning with the release of ‘Sneakin’ in 2016. They also both appeared on the Juicy J-sampling track ‘Knife Talk’ (from Drake’s solo 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’), as well as ‘Mr. Right Now’ alongside Metro Boomin.

In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Despite some great beats and some heavy bars, ‘Her Loss’ is underwhelming.

“The whining misogyny laced throughout the record is a symptom of a wider issue: this album is essentially the sonic imprint of a massively bloated ego. It’s yet more evidence that Drake’s art is suffering under the strain of his obsession with churning out as much music as is physically possible. And while 21 doesn’t have the same problem, both halves of the duo are responsible for an album that had the potential to be a classic, and missed.”