Drake and DJ Khaled are releasing two new songs this week

DJ Khaled has announced that he will be releasing two new songs this week that feature Drake.

The producer took to Twitter to share that the tracks will arrive on Friday (July 17). “2 KEYS. 2 ANTHEMS. 2 DJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE. THIS FRIDAY,” he tweeted.

He continued: “THURSDAY 12 MIDNIGHT. EACH [key emoji] LEADS TO THE NEXT [key emoji]. ALBUM MODE [key emoji]. #WETHEBESTOVO SO YOU KNOW @WeTheBestMusic

“FAN LUV MAY THE [key emoji]s BE WIT U!”

2 ✌🏽KEYS 🔑🔑

2 ✌🏽ANTHEMS 🦉🔑🔑

2 ✌🏽DJ KHALED FEAT. @Drake

THIS FRIDAY!

THURSDAY 12 MIDNIGHT 🕛

EACH 🔑 LEADS TO THE NEXT 🔑

— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 13, 2020

The news comes after weeks of teasers. Back in May, the We The Best head honcho revealed that the first single for his upcoming 12th studio album was finished a while ago.

Sharing the news on Instagram alongside a video celebrating his ‘Father Of Ashad’ album earning platinum certification, Khaled wrote: “New Album in the works. First single BEEN done!”

The hitmaker also included key and owl emojis, with the words, “MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP,” alluding to Drake’s inclusion on the song.

Last week, Khaled confirmed that Drake would indeed feature on an upcoming single.

“I’m working on the 12th album,” Khaled told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the Drink Champs podcast. “Drake is definitely on DJ Khaled’s single, for sure – and the vocals sound so incredible.”

Meanwhile, Drake has shared an update with fans, revealing that his next studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion‘, is 80% complete.

Posting an update on his Instagram Stories from his studio, the Canadian rapper seems well on the way with his next full-length project.