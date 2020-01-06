News Music News

Drake and Future tease 'Life Is Good' collaboration

What a time to be alive...

Sam Moore
Future and Drake
Future and Drake

Drake and Future have appeared to reunite in the studio, hinting to fans that they’re working on a new project that appears to be titled ‘Life Is Good’.

The hip-hop duo memorably teamed up in September 2015 for the joint mixtape ‘What a Time to Be Alive’, which included such songs as ‘Jumpman’ and ‘Diamonds Dancing’.

Posting to his Instagram Stories earlier today (January 6), Drake sparked speculation among fans that he has linked up once again with Future by posting a photo from what appears to be a recording studio.

The picture, which was also shared by Future on his Instagram, features a laptop which is screening the closing titles from a video clip which reads ‘Life Is Good Future + Drake’.

Drake and Future have previously hinted that they will follow up ‘What A Time To Be Alive’ with another full-length project, with the duo last referencing a sequel to that mixtape back in April 2019.

Drake last released music on Christmas Eve with ‘War’, which was accompanied by a skiing-themed video.

The rapper also confirmed last week that a new season of Top Boy is in the works. Drake helped revive the show in 2019, with its long-awaited third season airing on Netflix in September.

