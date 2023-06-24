Drake announces his first poetry book

Drake has announced that he has written his first poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham.

The Canadian rapper shared the news to his Instagram in the early hours of this morning (June 24) with a photo of the book, sharing in his caption: “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life….”

He added that his first book, written alongside songwriter and regular collaborator Samir, will be available tomorrow from his website and other selection retailers.

Drake teased the project last year during the debut episode of his radio show Table For One. “Thank you to everybody who helped me with this. Shout-out to Kenza. Kenza, I love you. I want to send you some love,” he shared.

“Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year – we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book.”

Drake’s last album was his 2022 collaborative record with 21 Savage, ‘Her Loss’. In a three-star review, NME described it as an “exciting prospect marred by lazy songwriting”, adding: “The Toronto and Atlanta megastars show flashes of brilliance, but can’t stay out of their own way on the 16-track collaboration.”

Back in April, Drake returned with his first solo single for the year, called ‘Search & Rescue’ – on which he samples Kim Kardashian.

The sample itself comes from the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when she tells her mother (Kris Jenner): “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that.”

In other recent Drake news, a viral AI-generated viral track with the rapper and The Weeknd was removed from streaming.

He also had another viral moment this month when his credit card got declined on livestream this month.