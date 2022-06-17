Drake announces surprise new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Drake has revealed he’s set to drop a new album at midnight EST tonight (June 17), titled ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

The rapper made the surprise announcement in an Instagram post earlier today, where he shared the album’s artwork, which features the record’s title in chrome lettering with pastel rainbow shadowing.

He gave few other details about the album, which will mark his seventh studio record and the follow-up to last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’. With his new radio show ‘Table For One’ on SiriusXM also set to premiere tonight at 11pm EST, it’s likely that Drake will reveal more information about the new album then.

It’s unknown if he’ll have any feature artists on the new record, but Kanye West — now legally known as Ye — liked the Instagram post, sparking rumours of a collaboration.

It’d be the first time the rappers have linked up since ending their ongoing feud last year, with West saying in November it was “time to put it to rest”. The pair went on to perform together at a ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert and were later pictured at Drake’s home.

The new album’s announcement comes after the rapper was pictured in the studio back in March of this year. This sparked rumours that he was working on new music, though nothing was confirmed at the time.

His latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was released in September last year, featuring collaborations with Lil Baby (‘Girls Want Girls’), Travis Scott (‘Fair Trade’), Ty Dolla $ign (‘Get Along Better’), Kid Cudi (‘IMY2’), Future (‘N 2 Deep’), and Lil Wayne and Rick Ross (‘You Only Live Twice’), among others.

Speaking about the album in a two-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly described it as “a boring, bloated disappointment”.

“If Drake feels like the weight of the world is upon him, as he suggests on ‘Champagne Poetry’, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is not going to go any way towards blasting away that burden,” she wrote. “It offers nothing new to the rapper’s canon, merely going through the motions on his old formulas instead.”

“If Drake really wants to enter a new golden age, he’s going to have to be a lot more creative – and tough with his editing – to make it happen. Right now, though, his spark is rapidly burning out.”