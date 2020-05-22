Drake apologises for calling Kylie Jenner his “side piece” in unreleased track

Drake has apologised after he seemingly referred to Kylie Jenner as his “side piece” in an unreleased track which he premiered earlier this week.

During an impromptu Instagram live session on Wednesday night (May 20), Drake played the unreleased collaboration with Future in which he references the billionaire socialite.

He raps alongside Future: “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real shit, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherfucking Kylies.”

Advertisement

Referencing Kylie’s older sister as well as model Gigi Hadid, he went on: “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 fuckin’ Gigis.”

Addressing the track on Instagram, Drake said it was three years old and was never meant to be released.

He wrote: “A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl Sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalogue.

“Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”

Meanwhile, Drake recently reflected on releasing music during the current coronavirus pandemic, saying musicians need to “figure out what people need”.

Advertisement

He was speaking on Lil Wayne’s Apple Music radio show Young Money Radio after surprising fans with the ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ earlier this month.

Drake said: “It’s an interesting time for us all, as musicians, to figure out how this works and what people need. And I just felt like people would appreciate maybe a body of something to listen to as opposed to just one isolated song.”

‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ features collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Playboi Carti and Chris Brown, and contains the previously released tracks ‘Toosie Slide’, ‘When To Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’.