Drake apparently loses $1million World Cup bet, despite backing Argentina

Drake has seemingly lost $1million (£823,000) on a World Cup bet even after Argentina, who he backed, beat France.

Ahead of yesterday’s (December 18) game, rumours fired up again of the ‘Drake curse’ being in action, with the rapper garnering a long-standing reputation for being a bad luck charm after posing with sporting stars or their team’s shirt.

Drake bet $1m on Argentina to beat France, with potential winnings of $2.75m (£2.26m). Argentina did end up winning the game and the tournament, but a screenshot of Drake’s bet shows that it was a ‘1×2’ market bet.

With these bets, the team needs to win in regulation time, but a last-minute goal from France’s Kylian Mbappe meant the game went to extra time and then penalties, meaning that Drake’s bet was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile Drake lose USD$1.000.000 bet due to Kylian Mbappé’s last-minute goal before the penalties 💀 pic.twitter.com/fxBPY63pLh — Chilean Crave 🎅🏻 (@ChileanCrave) December 18, 2022

In recent years, Manchester City exited the Champions League after Drake posed with their player Sergio Aguero, while AS Roma even “banned” their players from taking photos with him in order to prevent devastating losses.

In 2019, many said Drake used his “curse” to his advantage after seemingly ensuring that the Philadelphia 76ers lost a crunch game against his beloved Toronto Raptors.

FC Barcelona fell victim to the notorious curse back in October after the rapper betted on them to win their game against Real Madrid.

For the game – dubbed ‘El Clásico’ in Spain – Barcelona wore a special kit dedicated to the rapper featuring his OVO owl as part of their sponsorship with Spotify.

Missed penalties from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni meant Argentina beat France to win the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Here’s how the entertainment world reacted.