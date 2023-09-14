Drake announces new collaborative single with SZA

Drake has seemingly announced a new collaborative single with SZA.

The Canadian artist is due to release his eighth studio album ‘For All The Dogs’ next Friday (September 22), as he confirmed last week. It’ll serve as the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

Last night (September 13), Drake took to Instagram to share an image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012.

The photograph contains a ‘Parental Advisory’ logo in the bottom right-hand corner, suggesting it is artwork for an upcoming song. No further information has been provided in the caption, but Drake did tag SZA’s account in the post.

The ‘SOS’ singer also uploaded the cover to her own profile, tagging Drake. See the images below.

According to Uproxx, Drake previously announced that he’d release a song tomorrow (September 15) as the next single from ‘For All The Dogs’.

Drake and SZA dated back in 2009. The latter artist clarified that she was not underage during the relationship after Drizzy claimed he “used to date SZA back in ’08” on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s ‘Mr. Right Now’ (2020).

“So it was actually 2009 lol,” she wrote. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. I think he jus[t] innocently rhymed 08 [with] wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty has said that ‘For All The Dogs’ will see Drake dealing “with some controversial things”.

“It has the most… I would say [it’s] the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy,” he explained. “I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album.”

The official cover art for the new record was drawn by Drake’s son Adonis.