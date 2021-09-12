Drake breaks ARIA Singles Chart record with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ has debuted at Number One on the ARIA Albums Chart, ending a short streak for Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ and breaking a record in the process.

The new album’s success marks Drake’s fourth Number One in Australia, following on from ‘Scorpion’, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ and ‘Views’. It also debuted at Number One on the UK Albums Chart, narrowly beating Iron Maiden to the top spot.

As The Music notes, Drake also broke the record for most debuts in the Top 50 Singles Chart in one week with 20 songs. Ye had previously held the record with 19 tracks after ‘DONDA’ landed on the chart. Taylor Swift held the record before both rappers in 2020.

Over in the US, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ outstreamed Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA‘ in just three days, according to new data from the Rolling Stone Charts. It will also debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 when the chart is unveiled later this week.

NME gave ‘Certified Lover Boy’ two stars upon its release, writing “on his sixth studio album, Drizzy sounds jaded and dull, treading water while he once again whines about women and fame”.

“[‘Certified Lover Boy’] offers nothing new to the rapper’s canon, merely going through the motions on his old formulas instead. If Drake really wants to enter a new golden age, he’s going to have to be a lot more creative – and tough with his editing – to make it happen.”