Drake calls out man for wrestling woman over his towel at LA concert: “Are you dumb?”

Drake has lashed out a male fan during his recent concert in Los Angeles for wrestling a woman to the ground.

After performing at the Kia Forum last weekend (August 13) as part of his ongoing ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, Drake threw a sweat-soaked towel to a female fan while making his way offstage.

Within an instant, the touching act turned sour as a nearby male fan tried to yank the towel away from the woman, and the two began wrestling over it, eventually pushing the woman to the ground.

Watch footage of the incident below.

Drake’s reaction to the event unravelling before his eyes has also gone viral on TikTok and Twitter. In the clip below, Drake – who was flanked by his security team – ran up towards the stands to shout at the man: “Give it to her. Are you crazy? Are you dumb?”

“I’mma send someone up there,” Drake can be seen saying in the clip after the altercation had died down. Watch footage of the incident and Drake’s reaction below.

The show was Drake’s second of four shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. At the first show on August 12, the rapper had asked the crowd to keep things respectful at the concert, sharing that his five-year-old son was at the show for the first time.

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever,” Drake could be heard telling crowd in a fan TikTok video. “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”

Meanwhile, at the end of July Drake teased a new album ‘For All The Dogs’ and confirmed that the forthcoming LP will arrive “in like two weeks”. He announced the album hours after he released his poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness last month.