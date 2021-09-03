Drake credits R. Kelly and The Beatles on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake has credited both R. Kelly and The Beatles on his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

Earlier today (September 3), the Toronto rapper released his sixth studio album, which features guest spots from the likes of JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Yebba, Travis Scott and more.

The album also includes a host of sampled artists, ranging from Three 6 Mafia and The Notorious B.I.G. to Montell Jordan and The Brothers Of Soul. There’s also a controversial sample of R. Kelly‘s ‘Half On A Baby’ and an interpolation of The Beatles’ ‘Michelle’.

According to WhoSampled, Drake’s ‘TSU’ uses the same symphonic intro found on Kelly’s 1998 single. Due to the sample, Kelly is also a credited songwriter on the track which has caused backlash as the singer is currently being on trial for allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography.

The track’s producers (Harley Arsenault, Noel Cadastre, OC Ron G) are also credited, as is Christopher Cross, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake; NSYNC’s version of Cross’ ‘Sailing’ is sampled on the track.

The R. Kelly sample occurs at the 20-second mark below:

Drake credited John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers on opening track, ‘Champagne Poetry’, for an interpolation of their song ‘Michelle’.

The interpolation is a sped-up sample used on Masego’s 2017 track ‘Navajo’, which itself samples The Singers Unlimited’s 1972 cover of The Beatles’ 1965 song. You can listen to it from the 0:00 mark below.

Meanwhile, Drake fans have been reacting to the rapper’s use of Right Said Fred‘s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ on one of the tracks featured on ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The song is sampled on ‘Way 2 Sexy’, the album’s latest single, which features Future and Young Thug.

“I didn’t expect to wake up this morning to hear Drake sampling Right Said Fred,” Annie Mac tweeted about the rapper’s use of the ’90s British pop single.

Desus Nice of the late night chat show Desus & Mero tweeted: “nah right said fred gotta get money off this future and drake track.”