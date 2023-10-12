Drake ends Grammys boycott by submitting ‘Her Loss’ for consideration

Drake has submitted his collaborative album with 21 Savage, ‘Her Loss’, for Grammy consideration after withholding his previous two records.

The Canadian artist, who has won five Grammy Awards in total, has missed the annual ceremony in recent years and criticised the Recording Academy’s nomination process.

In 2021, Drake withdrew his music from consideration after being nominated in two categories for the 2022 Grammys: Best Rap Album (‘Certified Lover Boy’) and Best Rap Performance (‘Way 2 Sexy’ feat. Future and Young Thug).

Advertisement

He then decided not to submit his next solo album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ or any of its singles for this year’s Grammys.

Now, as reported by Pitchfork, Drake has seemingly ended his boycott of the awards show by submitting ‘Her Loss’ for consideration at the 2024 Grammys. The joint LP, which was released in November 2022, has been put forward for Album Of the Year and Best Rap Album.

Additionally, Drake and 21 Savage have submitted the singles ‘Rich Flex’ and ‘Spin Bout U’ for consideration in five different categories: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Drake’s 2023 collaborative tracks with Travis Scott (‘Meltdown’) and Young Thug (‘Oh U Went’) have also been submitted.

Next year’s Grammy Awards will take place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The nominations are due to be announced on November 10, with the first-round voting period currently underway.

Advertisement

Back in 2020, Drake hit out at the Grammys after The Weeknd didn’t receive a single nomination for ‘After Hours’.

The rapper said at the time that he thought “we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards”.

He continued: “The other day I said The Weeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.”

Drake released his eighth and latest solo album, ‘For All The Dogs’, last Friday (October 6).

He has since announced that he will be taking a break from making music, saying that he needs to prioritise his health.