Drake enlists SZA for new single ‘Slime You’

Drake has teamed up with SZA for a new single, ‘Slime You’ – check it out below.

The track is the first taste of Drake’s upcoming album ‘For All The Dogs’, which serves as the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

Drake had been teasing the track earlier this week, taking to Instagram to share an image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012, in which he tagged SZA. The ‘SOS’ singer also posted the image to her own social media accounts, tagging Drake in return.

Advertisement

Check out ‘Slime You’ below:

Drake and SZA dated back in 2009. The latter artist clarified that she was not underage during the relationship after the Canadian singer claimed he “used to date SZA back in ’08” on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s ‘Mr. Right Now’ (2020).

“So it was actually 2009 lol,” she wrote. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. I think he jus[t] innocently rhymed 08 [with] wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

Despite the new single release, however, Drake has announced that the release of ‘For All The Dogs’ has been postponed from September 22 to October 6.

The artist revealed that he had a “dilemma” about either postponing his live shows to “finish the album” or pushing back the album.

Advertisement

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show.

“I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure.”

He went on to say “it’s only right” the new album will now release on October 6 to allow him time to finish the shows and the album.