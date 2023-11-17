Drake gives Taylor Swift a shout-out on ‘Scary Hours 3’

Drake has given Taylor Swift a shout-out on his surprise new EP ‘Scary Hours 3’.

The Canadian artist shared the six-track collection today (November 17), following on from 2021’s ‘Scary Hours 2’ and 2018’s ‘Scary Hours’. It is only six weeks since he released his eighth and most recent studio album, ‘For All The Dogs’.

On the ‘Scary Hours 3’ opener ‘Red Button’, Drake praises Swift while making a reference to his sales record (listen to the song below).

“Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated/ Only one that could make me drop the album just a little later,” the bar goes. “Rest of ya’ll, I treat ya’ll like you never made it/ Leave your label devastated/ Even when you pad the stats, period, I never hated.”

Elsewhere on the tune, Drake raps about his on-off feud with Kanye West: “Every time that Yeezy call the truce/ He had my head inflated/ Thinking we going to finally peace it up and get to levitating/ Realized that everything premeditated.”

It is exactly one year since Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ knocked Swift’s ‘Midnights’ off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. Back in 2018, Drake broke a Spotify streaming record that was previously held by Swift.

It was reported in 2016 that the pair had been working together, but no kind of collaboration has emerged as of yet. However, Drake and Swift are said to have been friends for over 10 years.

Following the release of ‘For All The Dogs’, Drake announced that he would be taking a break from making music to focus on his health.

In a trailer for ‘Scary Hours 3’, however, he explained: “I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped, I know I could go disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years – even though I’m not really into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.

“But, you know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, ‘If You’re Reading This’, where I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything.”

He continued: “I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that ‘For All the Dogs’ dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished shit. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?”

Meanwhile, Drake and 21 Savage are up for numerous Grammys in 2024 after the former ended his boycott of the awards ceremony and submitted ‘Her Loss’ for consideration. Swift, meanwhile, appears in six categories including Album Of The Year (‘Midnights’) and Record Of The Year (‘Anti-Hero’).

The 67th Grammy Awards is due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on February 4.