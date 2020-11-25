Drake has Barack Obama’s “stamp of approval” to play him in a film

Drake has been given Barack Obama‘s “stamp of approval” to play him in a prospective film.

In the latest episode of Complex‘s 360 With Speedy Morman, the former United States President answered a variety of questions ranging from this year’s presidential election, the coronavirus pandemic, his comments on rap music increasing Donald Trump’s support among Black male voters and more.

Around the 46-minute mark, Complex News host Speedy Morman also asked Obama if he would “give the thumbs up” for Drake to portray his likeness in a potential film or biopic.

“I will say this – Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” Obama replied.

“I mean, that is a talented brother. If the time comes, and he’s ready…Drake has – more importantly – my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Around the 38-minute mark, Obama also elaborated on his comments on rap music increasing Black male voters’ support of Donald Trump.

In his original comments, Obama suggested that comparisons can be made between the way in which Trump values success and the opulent displays of wealth often portrayed in the genre’s music videos.

“I have to remind myself that if you listen to rap music, it’s all about the bling, the women, the money,” Obama previously said.

“A lot of rap videos are using the same measures of what it means to be successful as Donald Trump is. Everything is gold-plated. That insinuates itself and seeps into the culture.”

In his interview with Morman, Obama clarified that it was his usage of the term “all” that generated several heated responses on social media.

“Look, you do enough interviews, there’s gonna be a slip somewhere in terms of broad characterisations,” he said.

“I think people need to look across the board [about] what I’ve said with respect to not just my admiration for any particular artist, but my embrace of hip-hop culture that I brought into the white house in a way that was unprecedented.

“I think there’s enormous power in it, but I also think it’s important for us, as men, to realise that stuff we enjoy and take for granted sometimes has messages that – I don’t know how young boys coming up are internalising”.

Despite this, Obama maintained that he was a “huge fan of all kinds of rappers”, adding that “many of them are my friends”. He also said he recognised the power of hip-hop “not just as music but as social commentary”.

Last week, Obama shared a playlist of songs that soundtracked his time in the White House, including songs from Eminem, Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z.

The new mix arrived to promote the release of Obama’s memoir A Promised Land, which hit shelves on November 17.