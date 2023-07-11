Drake says he and Nicki Minaj have a song on the way

Drake has announced that he and Nicki Minaj have collaborated on a song that will be on his upcoming album, ‘For All The Dogs’.

The Toronto 6God is currently on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage, which sees the two rappers performing across North America. It kicked off this month in Chicago and is set to conclude in Columbus, Ohio in October.

During the stop in Detroit last weekend (July 8), Drake told the crowd that he and his longtime friend Nicki Minaj would be releasing a song together on his eighth studio album ver soon.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

The former Young Money signees have only three songs together. In 2010, Drake was featured on ‘Moment 4 Life’ from Minaj’s classic debut album ‘Pink Friday’, and she returned the gesture with a verse on ‘Thank Me Later’ deep cut ‘Up All Night’. In 2011, the Queens rapper also helped Drake on ‘Make Me Proud’.

Since then, Drake and Minaj have also featured on songs with their mentor Lil Wayne – most recently, they revamped their verses on ‘Seeing Green’ for the 2021 re-release of the Barb’s third studio mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’.

‘For All The Dogs’ was announced last month alongside Drake’s debut poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham. In a social media post, he wrote, “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

A release date for the album is yet to be announced; however, Titles Ruin Everything dropped on June 30.

In addition to the news of a new Minaj and Drake collaboration, the Billboard Artist of the Decade rapper was fined $230,000 (£178k) because the Detroit show went 23 minutes over curfew. “It’s $10,000 (£8k) a minute to stay in this building past curfew,” he said to the audience. “But I don’t give a fuck. We’re doing this whole song. Let’s go.”

During the Chicago stop of the tour, Drake was hit by a phone that was thrown at him. On the same night, he took a jab at Childish Gambino, who previously said ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss. While performing ‘Headlines’, Drake posted fake headlines on-screen behind him, one of which read, “The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record”.