Drake pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff at Atlanta concert

Drake has paid tribute to Migos‘ Takeoff during a concert in Atlanta.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, died on November 1 last year, aged 28, when he was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas. In January, a man was charged with the murder of Takeoff but was released on bail after paying a $1million (£824,150) bond. He was formally indicted in July.

During his concert in Atlanta, Drake paid tribute to Takeoff, saying: “The first time I came to Atlanta, was I hopped on the remix to the song called ‘Versace…And I just wanted to say while I’m in here, rest in peace to my brother Takeoff. One of my first brothers out here in Atlanta.”

You can see the moment here:

Drake talks about hopping on the “Versace” remix while paying respects to Takeoff 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6hB7jx7o1n — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 26, 2023

In the wake of Takeoff’s passing last year, Drake shared an image of himself performing live on-stage with the artist on Instagram.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote as the caption at the time. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now […] rest easy space man.”

He also eulogised Takeoff during the opening segment of his Table For One radio show on SiriusXM soon after Takeoff’s passing last year.

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC [Migos’ record label, Quality Control Music], to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff – a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake began.

He went on to talk about how he “formed a brotherhood” with Takeoff after featuring on a remix of Migos’ 2013 debut single, ‘Versace’. “I always talk about the fact that this was one family,” Drake added. “My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family.”

The rapper/singer continued: “So, our deepest condolences – tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. And, man… I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really… it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance.”

Meanwhile, Quavo shared a new video for his track ‘Hold Me’ last month, which saw him attend a memorial service for late Migos bandmate.

The rapper released new album ‘Rocket Power’ last month (August 18), and described it as “my therapy” following the death of Takeoff in late 2022.

The video for the track sees Quavo attend a memorial service in Atlanta for his cousin and bandmate.