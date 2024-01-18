Drake postpones ‘It’s All A Blur’ 2024 tour with J. Cole

Drake has postponed his upcoming ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As What?’ tour with J. Cole. See below for the new dates and ticket information.

The duo were originally meant to kick off the tour in Denver, Colorado tonight (January 18), but will now commence on February 2 in Tampa, Florida. Rolling Stone reported that fans with tickets for the Denver show found a message from Ticketmaster.

It read: “This Event has been Rescheduled to April 15, 2024. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. You can locate your tickets by signing in to your online account.”

In addition, extra dates have been added to the tour’s schedule, including new dates in Long Island, New York. There are no reports on whether Live Nation, Drake and Cole have provided a reason for the delay.

Tickets already purchased for this month’s shows in Denver, San Antonio, Oklahoma and New Orleans will remain valid for the new dates. Those interested in buying tickets to the ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As What?’ tour can find them here. Check out the revised dates below, where the added dates are in bold.

The new dates for Drake and J. Cole’s ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As What?’ tour are:

FEBRUARY

2 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

28 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

MARCH

2 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

3 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

6 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

14 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center +

15 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center +

19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

31 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center + ~

APRIL

4 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena ~

5 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena ~

8 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum + ~

15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

Last year, Drake dropped his highly-anticipated eighth studio album ‘For All The Dogs’. NME gave the record two stars, writing: “Lack of quality control on a Drake album is no new news. Latter-day Drizzy records have often been criticised for being stuffed full of filler as a way of maximising streaming figures and spamming the Top 100, and unfortunately nothing’s changed here.”

The ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As What?’ tour was announced in light of Cole and Drake’s successful ‘For All The Dogs’ collaboration, ‘First Person Shooter’. Following the news of the song topping the Billboard Hot 100, the latter unveiled the dates for the 22-stop North American excursion.

The longtime friends have performed together before. Last summer, Drake and ‘Her Loss’ collaborator 21 Savage embarked on the history-making ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, which ended up becoming the highest-grossing rap tour of all time. At the Montreal stop – due to Savage’s immigration issues that are now resolved – J. Cole stepped in and opened for the Canadian.

In 2021, Cole released his latest album ‘The Off-Season’. NME awarded three stars, saying the record “is a little bit off in places and its steadiness can be one-note, but it’s still a strong piece technically.”

Drake has recently made headlines after Yasiin Bey called him a “pop” star whose music is “compatible with shopping.”