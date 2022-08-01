Drake postpones reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne through COVID

Drake has postponed his reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne after testing positive for COVID-19.

Drake had been due to perform with the pair tonight (August 1) but was forced to abandon his plans after the diagnosis.

He had been due to perform tonight as part of a Young Money reunion show, which Drake said will now be rescheduled “to the SOONEST date possible,” according to a post on his Instagram Story.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked,” he continued.

“Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the covid).”

At the weekend, Drake joined Nelly Furtado on stage in Canada for a rendition of ‘I’m Like A Bird’.

On Thursday (July 28), Drake kicked off his new Toronto-based concert series at local venue History. During the set, Drake ‘I’m Like A Bird’ and ‘Promiscuous’ with Furtado.

Drake told the audience: “I like to deal with people the right way. Because that’s the only way that you can get this next person out of the house to come do what they’re going to do right now.”

“I don’t care how loud you sang tonight…right now I need you to sing as loud as you possibly can because this right here took a lot…This next person’s music changed my life so much. I love her with all my heart, so when she comes out here you better show her some fucking love, too.”

The three-day event continues this evening and will feature sets from Chris Brown and Lil Baby.