Drake praises Post Malone as “one of the greatest human beings”

Post Malone brought Drake out onstage for a surprise performance at a show in Toronto over the weekend

Posty, who is currently touring in support of his most recent album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, gave the floor to Drizzy in his hometown in order to perform hits ‘Money in the Grave’ and ‘Life is Good’ on Friday (February 14).

After his short set, Drake showed his appreciation for Post Malone, calling him “one of the greatest human beings you will ever encounter in your life.”

“I just wanna let you know, in front of all these beautiful people from the greatest city in the world: this is one of the greatest human beings you will ever encounter in your life. I love you,” Drake told the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

Watch clips from the set below:

Drake says Post Malone is “one of the greatest human beings you will ever encounter” and performs “Money In The Grave” in Toronto. #RUNAWAYtour I pic.twitter.com/cazcZsizvq — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Post Malone has been announced as the latest headliner of the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.

This year, the outdoor festival takes place over two weeks in July — July 3-5 and July 10-12— and will see headline performances from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift and Little Mix.

It’s now been confirmed that Post Malone will head to Hyde Park on Thursday, July 2, with a bill of special guests to be announced in due course.